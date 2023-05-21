Assam: State issues casual wear diktat for male, women teachers to reflect 'decency'

Representational image | PTI

Guwahati: The Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a diktat with regard to the dress code for male, and women teachers "to reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at the workplace."

According to the new regulations, male teachers have to wear formal shirts and pants while avoiding casual clothes such as jeans, t-shirts, etc. Whereas, female teachers will have to wear salwar-suit, sarees, or mekhela-chador. The teachers have also been asked to wear clean, modest, and decent clothes in sober colours.

The official notice was released by the Assam Education department after it came to notice that "some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large."

The official notice, shared by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, also cautioned teachers from breaking the rules, which can lead to disciplinary action against them.