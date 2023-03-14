Assam SLPRB 2023: Admit card to be out today for Police PST at slprbassam.in

Guwahati: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will be releasing the physical standard test and trade proficiency test admit card on March 14. The admit cards will be released for various posts in the Assam police.
Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in.
The Physical standard test and Trade proficiency test will be conducted March 20 onwards at venues mentioned in the admit card.
Assam SLPRB 2023: steps to download admit card
Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card Download Portal'
Fill in your login details
The admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
