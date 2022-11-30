Assam shocker: Dibrugarh in news again as students allegedly attack pregnant teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Authorities have suspended 22 students for attacking pregnant teacher | ANI

Dibrugarh: In a news that has sent shockwaves across Dibrugarh and Assam as a whole, a 5-month pregnant history teacher was allegedly attacked by a mob of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya as she complained about one of the students to his parents due to poor performance during the Parents Teacher Meeting.

The principal of the college told reporters that the teacher has been rushed to hospital and her condition is normal, while adding that the students tried to attack him as well.

"Authorities have suspended 22 students involved in the incident," the Principal told reporters.

The incident has come to light amid a ragging incident at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University, when a student named Anand Mishra jumped off the building in a bid to escape ragging. The student is now critically injured and the University suspended 18 students in connection with the incident.

The authorities of Dibrugarh University have also suspended three wardens of the hostel. "Three wardens have been suspended. We will appoint three new wardens and the process is on," Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University told ANI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained and follow up action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging".

Condemning the incident, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday asked the Dibrugarh University authorities and police to take strong action against the culprits.

"We will not tolerate such activities. I am also asking university authorities to be vigilant and take prompt action whenever any attempt of ragging is reported. Ex-students should not be allowed to stay in hostels," the Assam Education Minister had said.

The Assam government is also probing whether the University tried to cover up the case.