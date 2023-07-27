Assam: SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2023 OUT At sebaonline.org; Direct link Here

SEBA HSLC Compartment Result | Representative Image

Assam HSLC Supplementary Result 2023 has been declared on July 26 by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Students who appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) HSLC or Assam class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 can check and download their results through the official website at sebaonline.org, site.sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. In order to download the results online, students will be required to enter their roll number at the login window of the website.

SEBA conducted the compartment / supplementary examination between July 4 and July 8 for students who didn't pass one or two subjects in the SEBA board examinations 2023. Eligibility to apply for the exam was given to students who failed in a maximum of three subjects.

Upon downloading the results, students must check all the details carefully mentioned on the SEBA Class 10 compartment scorecard 2023.

For additional details and information, students are advised to check out the official website of the Board.

Steps to download Assam HSLC Supplementary Result 2023:

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

Click on the link available for HSLC (Compartmental) Result 2023.

A new window will open, enter your login details and submit.

Your Assam 10th Compartment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take its printout for further use.

