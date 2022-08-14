e-Paper Get App

Assam: Schools to start teaching history, geography from Class 8

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the next generation to learn about Assam's significant and colourful past.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

The state administration has decided to make history and geography compulsory in schools beginning in the upcoming academic session, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who made the announcement on Saturday.

"Our government has decided to introduce the country's history and geography in the school curriculum from Class 8," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister stated that the unity among the tribal traditions, customs, and groups is what gives Assam and the north-eastern states their uniqueness and vibrancy during a ceremony to release the book "Moran Janagosthir Buranji" in Guwahati. Dibrugarh University and the Assam Moran Sabha published the book.

"The Assam government has been working for the uplifting of all tribal communities as well as the people of Assam. Various steps have been taken to preserve and develop their tradition, culture, customs and literature. For that purpose, the government of Assam has created the department of Indigenous and Tribal Faiths and Culture," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the next generation to learn about Assam's significant and colourful past.

Read Also
Who are the Ivy League colleges? What makes them special?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationAssam: Schools to start teaching history, geography from Class 8

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Rajouri district

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Rajouri district

Mumbai: After Covid hiatus, simulator training back on wheels at Andheri RTO

Mumbai: After Covid hiatus, simulator training back on wheels at Andheri RTO

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam