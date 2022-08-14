Assam: Schools to start teaching history, geography from Class 8

The state administration has decided to make history and geography compulsory in schools beginning in the upcoming academic session, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who made the announcement on Saturday.

"Our government has decided to introduce the country's history and geography in the school curriculum from Class 8," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister stated that the unity among the tribal traditions, customs, and groups is what gives Assam and the north-eastern states their uniqueness and vibrancy during a ceremony to release the book "Moran Janagosthir Buranji" in Guwahati. Dibrugarh University and the Assam Moran Sabha published the book.

"The Assam government has been working for the uplifting of all tribal communities as well as the people of Assam. Various steps have been taken to preserve and develop their tradition, culture, customs and literature. For that purpose, the government of Assam has created the department of Indigenous and Tribal Faiths and Culture," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the next generation to learn about Assam's significant and colourful past.