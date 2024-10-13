Assam Schools Allow Students To Wear Religious Symbols Like 'Rakhis' & 'Tilaks' During Festivals

Image Source: Pixabay

The Assam Department of School Education has announced that students can now wear religious symbols, like rakhis and tilaks, during festivals. This decision comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raised concerns about students facing bullying and discrimination for expressing their cultural identity in schools.

Key Details:

Cultural Expression: The new directive encourages schools to allow students to wear these symbols during festival celebrations.

No Discrimination: Schools must ensure that students do not face punishment or discrimination for wearing religious symbols.

School Response: Many schools in Guwahati support this decision but suggest it should only apply to special occasions. For example, Krishnanjan Chanda, principal of South Point School, mentioned that while students can wear rakhis and tilaks during festivals, it shouldn’t be a daily practice.

The NCPCR had previously issued an advisory on August 8, 2024, urging schools to respect students' rights to cultural expression. Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasised that schools must protect students from punishment when they celebrate their traditions.

This directive is part of a larger effort to prevent bullying and ensure children's well-being in schools. A 2022 UNICEF-NSS poll found that 95% of youth in Assam experienced corporal punishment and bullying, which can lead to mental health problems.

The Assam government's decision is a positive step towards creating a more inclusive environment in schools, allowing students to celebrate their cultural and religious identities without fear of discrimination or punishment.