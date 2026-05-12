Assam School Tragedy: 4-Year-Old KG Student Dies After Choking On Food As Teachers Remain Unaware | Video | X @amshilparaghu

A tragic case of negligence and irresponsibility has surfaced from a kindergarten school after a video of the incident began circulating online. A 4-year-old KG-1 student in Katigorah, Assam, reportedly died due to choking during the tiffin break after consuming noodles and chips. The deceased, identified as Sakib Alam of Gangapur, was a KG-1 student of Holy Flower Senior Secondary School. The clip has since gone viral on social media.

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In the video, children can be seen sitting at their desks, going about their normal routine and eating their food. Sakib is also visible in the first row. At first, nothing unusual appears noticeable, but he is later seen looking toward the window and bending over the bench while trying to remove something from his mouth due to the discomfort he was experiencing.

He was unsuccessful in removing whatever was stuck in his mouth and repeatedly tried to clear the obstruction with his hands. In an apparent attempt to ease the choking sensation, Sakib even resorted to using his tie to dislodge the material. The clip shows him struggling continuously, but despite his efforts, he was unable to free himself from the distress.

Teachers were present in the classroom, but Sakib’s struggle went unnoticed. Other students were also nearby, yet no one appeared to understand the seriousness of the situation, even though it was unfolding in front of them.

After struggling for some time, Sakib is seen collapsing onto the floor. It was only after he collapsed that the student sitting next to him noticed something was wrong. Until then, the children around him continued eating lunch and engaging in normal classroom activities.

After Sakib collapsed, his friend alerted the teacher, who then realised the gravity of the situation. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

Following the incident, the grieving family lodged an FIR against the school management and the teachers. According to reports, school authorities admitted there may have been partial negligence in handling the situation.

Cachar District Commissioner Aayush Garg said the matter is under official inquiry and directed the Inspector of Schools to investigate. Inspector of Schools Mithun Johri confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.