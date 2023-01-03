e-Paper Get App
Assam: School children in Barpeta get sweaters after viral social media post

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Representational Image | ANI
Barpeta: For over 200 poor young students of a school in Assam's Barpeta district, the first day of the new year proved to be a 'warm' one, as they received sweaters from good samaritans among Netizens, following a social media post by a theatre group.

The movement started with a teacher of the school looking for means to help her pupils.

Anupama Das had discussed at home how the students, who hail mostly from financially backward families, cannot afford sweaters and are forced to attend classes in winter in the cotton uniform provided by the government.

"We discussed how we can help them and then a theatre group, Samahar Natya Gosthee came forward to help," Das said.

General secretary of the theatre group, Sitanath Lahkar, said, "We have very limited financial resources. So, we made an appeal on social media and received an overwhelming response from netizens," he said.

Within five days, the group collected enough funds to get sweaters for the entire lower primary section, he said.

