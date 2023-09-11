Assam: Portal For Final Admission Into 4-Year UG Courses To Be Opened Today

Representative image

The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam will open the admission portal for the final round of four-year undergraduate programmes today, September 11, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various UG programs at the official website, directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in.

"Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened today for final round of admissions into 4 year undergraduate degree courses," tweeted Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Important Dates:

- The deadline for students who have informed universities about their admission to other institutions via CUET or other means of selection is today, September 11, 2023.

- Between September 12 and September 14, 2023, applications can be submitted to the Assam Higher Education Admission Portal.

-Spot admissions (offline) are scheduled between September 13 and September 15, 2023, subject to seat availability.

-The fee waiver data in the portal will be updated between September 11 and September 15, 2023.

-The portal will be used for the final modification/correction/update of any discrepancies in admissions from September 16 to September 17, 2023.

"Applications for admission to UG programmes in all affiliated Colleges under Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University and Bodoland University should be mandatorily provisioned through the Assam Higher Education Admission Portal only without charging any application fee by the Colleges offering UG programmes. The same applies to admissions in UG programmes offered by other State Universities and Autonomous Colleges of Assam," said the authority earlier.

