Assam Polytechnic PAT 2022 registration process begins; check details here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has commenced the registration process for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT).

The application window will remain open until June 10. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — dte.assam.gov.in or patassam.online.

As per the official notice, the date of admission test is predicted to be July 17, 2022. The exact date for the test will be announced three weeks in advance.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 02:27 PM IST