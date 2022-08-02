Assam PAT result today, here's how to check at dte.assam.gov.in |

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will release the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 results today, August 2. Candidates can download their scorecard on the website dte.assam.gov.in after the Assam PAT result 2022 is announced today at 4 PM.

Once released, the Assam PAT result 2022 will be accessible on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Candidates must input their roll number and date of birth in order to download their Assam PAT 2022 scorecard.

Here's how to download Scorecard:

Go to the official website-- dte.assam.gov.in Select the ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link. Enter PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth. The Assam PAT result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.