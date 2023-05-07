Assam PAT 2023: Last date to fill application tomorrow, apply at dte.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will close the application process for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) on May 8.
Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.
Earlier, the deadline for the submission of the application form was May 5th.
Exam Date
Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023 will be conducted on June 18 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.
Age Limit
The candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/MOBC category must not be more than 20 years and 6 months as on 31-12-2023. Whereas, candidates from SC/ST(P/H) category have a maximum age limit of 23 years and 6 months.
Application Fee
Candidates need to pay Rs. 500.
Here's the direct link to apply for Assam PAT 2023
Steps to apply for Assam PAT 2023
Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “PAT 2023 online application” form
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill out the application form, upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.