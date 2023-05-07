Assam PAT 2023: Last date to fill application tomorrow, apply at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT 2023 | Representative image

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will close the application process for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) on May 8.

Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

Earlier, the deadline for the submission of the application form was May 5th.

Exam Date

Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023 will be conducted on June 18 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.

Age Limit

The candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/MOBC category must not be more than 20 years and 6 months as on 31-12-2023. Whereas, candidates from SC/ST(P/H) category have a maximum age limit of 23 years and 6 months.

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs. 500.

