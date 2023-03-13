 Assam paper leak: Cancelled HSLC exam rescheduled on March 30
The Board of Secondary Education Assam has revised the date of the SEBA HSLC General Science paper. The board will now conduct the Assam Board HSLC General Science paper on March 30. Scroll down to read details on the same.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Assam HSLC General Science paper rescheduled date announced | ANI

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced to conduct the Class 10 general science exam on March 30, 2023. The revised exam date for the HSLC paper of Assam Board has been announced by Ranoj Pegu, Assam state education minister, through his official twitter handle.

The minister also announced the revised exam date for class 10 english paper. "On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on March 28. SEBA has issued a notice,” the official tweet reads.

article-image

The Assam board matric class 10 general science exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 13 but it was cancelled in a view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. A statement was issued on March 12 by SEBA officials that the handwritten model question paper of general science paper were being circulated by some candidates in the social media which led the board to cancel the examination.

article-image

