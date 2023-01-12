Assam: No TET exam for next two years, says Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu |

New Delhi: Assam's state government has cancelled the Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for the upcoming two years, according to the state's education minister Ranoj Pegu's announcement on Wednesday. The minister stated during a news conference that the sufficient number of TET-qualified applicants in the state led to the decision to not hold the Assam TET exam.

The vacancies will be filled by candidates who have already cleared the TET exam, according to Pegu.

He added that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results will now be accepted by the state government for hiring teachers for public schools.

In the following two years, candidates who passed the Assam DElEd test can take the CTET exam instead of the Assam TET.

Many candidates have been preparing for the Assam TET exam, according to reports, therefore some members of the state students' union demanded that the government reconsider the decision in response to the announcement.

The minister recently informed the state parliament that 2,900 of the state's schools are managed by a single teacher. In addition, he stated that 8,207 of the 15,161 educational institutions are three-teacher schools. Ranoj Pegu was quoted by the PTI as saying that all of these were primary schools and that there were no institutions of higher learning in these categories.