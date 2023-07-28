Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Tomorrow At dme.assam.gov.in | Representative Image

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has announced that the registration process for NEET-UG 2023 counselling will conclude on July 29, 2023. Aspiring medical students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses in the state must complete the registration on the official website of DME Assam dme.assam.gov.in before the deadline.

As per the official schedule, the choice-filling window will open on July 30 and will end on August 1, 2023. The online locking of choice can be done till August 1, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 2 to August 3, 2023. The result will be announced on August 4, 2023.

Steps to apply for Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

1. Eligible candidates should visit the official website of DME Assam and click on the NEET-UG 2023 counselling registration link.

2. Document Verification: After successful registration, candidates need to upload scanned copies of their essential documents. These documents may include NEET-UG 2023 scorecard, Class X and XII mark sheets, identity proof, domicile certificate, and other relevant certificates.

3. Choice Filling: Once the document verification is completed, candidates must log in to their accounts and exercise their choice preferences for medical colleges in Assam.

4. Seat Allotment: The DME Assam will conduct a thorough analysis of the candidates' choices and ranks to allocate seats in the medical colleges. Seat allotment results will be published on the official website, and candidates must log in to check their respective allotments.

5. Reporting to the Allotted College: After seat allotment, candidates must report to the allotted medical college within the specified timeframe.

6. Document Verification at College: Upon reporting to the allotted college, candidates must undergo document verification once again. They must carry all the original documents along with photocopies for verification purposes.

7. Admission Confirmation: After successful document verification, candidates will be required to pay the admission fees to secure their seats in the allotted medical college.

The DME Assam urges all eligible candidates to complete the NEET-UG 2023 counselling registration before the deadline to avoid any last-minute complications.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)