Assam NEET PG 2022: Round two selection list out, check details here

Assam NEET PG 2022: Round two selection list out, check details here

For the second round of PG counselling 2022, a total of 545 candidates got qualified.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE
Guwahati: A round two selection list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022) was announced by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Guwahati was released on Monday.

The allotment list of NEET PG 2022 allotment can be downloaded and checked from the official website dme.assam.gov.in.

The candidates shortlisted in round two have to report to their college by November 2, the NEET PG 2022 admission process will commence on November 1.

Earlier, officials said that the counseling mop-up round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will begin today, October 31. The counselling will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

To begin the process for online registration, candidates can visit the official website of mcc.nic.in. The last date for the counselling is November 4, 2022.

