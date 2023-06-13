 Assam: Nearly 6 % Decline Registered In School Enrolment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam: Nearly 6 % Decline Registered In School Enrolment

Assam: Nearly 6 % Decline Registered In School Enrolment

Assam registers nearly 6pc decline in school enrolment, with a total of 70,95,759 students registering this year.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
teacher punishes students | Representative Image

Guwahati: Assam has registered a decline of 5.95 per cent in school enrolment, with a total of 70,95,759 students registering this year as against 75,44,956 for 2022-23, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Monday.

According to the Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS), there has been a shortfall of 4,49,197 students compared to the previous year, he told reporters here.

Officials concerned have been asked to verify and analyse the reasons behind the decline in enrolment, the minister said.

Some reasons cited by the district officials include students taking admission in other private schools not registered on the UDISE portal, clearing duplicate enrolment from the database, and migration, Pegu added.

Read Also
35 lakh class 10 students failed and are unable to enrol in class 11: Ministry of Education
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Nearly 6 % Decline Registered In School Enrolment

Assam: Nearly 6 % Decline Registered In School Enrolment

Kerala: HSCAP Class 11th Trial Allotment Result To Be Out Today at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala: HSCAP Class 11th Trial Allotment Result To Be Out Today at hscap.kerala.gov.in

1 Lakh Girls in Age Group of 11-14 Brought Back To Mainstream Education: Govt Sources

1 Lakh Girls in Age Group of 11-14 Brought Back To Mainstream Education: Govt Sources

JEE Aspirant From Maharashtra Dies By Suicide in Kota; 11th Case This Year

JEE Aspirant From Maharashtra Dies By Suicide in Kota; 11th Case This Year

Pune To Host 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting on June 19

Pune To Host 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting on June 19