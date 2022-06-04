Assam HSLC Result 2022 On June 7, here's how to check at sebaonline.org |

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will release the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10 result 2022 on Tuesday, June 7. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the Assam Board Class 10 result date and time, saying that the Assam HSLC result will be announced on June 7, 2022.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022."

Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be available on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in once it is announced. To see the Assam Class 10 board result 2022, candidates must input their roll number.



Here is how to check results:

1. Go to the official website- sebaonline.org.

2. Select the link that reads, ‘HSLC result 2022’.

3. Enter roll number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.