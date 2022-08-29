Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2022 Result declared; Know more here | FPJ

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the result of the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exam. The candidates can check and download the scorecard on the official website- sebaonlineexam.in.

More than 12,800 candidates have passed the HSLC compartmental exam this year, with the pass percentage touching 53.80 per cent. The girls outperformed boys; the pass percentage of the female candidates was 55.16 per cent, while that for males was 52.15 per cent. In total, 99 students secured the first division, 6,276 candidates secured the second division, and 6,486 candidates secured the third division.

Here's how to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022:

Visit the official website - results.sebaonline.org. Select the designated Matric result on the homepage. Enter and submit your roll code and roll number. Assam HSLC 10th Compartmental result will appear on your screen. Download the result and get a hard copy for future use.

Performace-wise, Majuli (86.29 per cent), South Salmara (86.15 per cent), and Dhemaji (83.25 per cent) districts have topped. The lowest performing district is Chirang with 14.68 per cent.

The Assam High School Leaving Certificate/ High Madrassa (Compartmental) exam was conducted in July.