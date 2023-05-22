Assam HS result 2023 not today, clarifies Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | Twitter

The circular stating that the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) result 2023 will be declared today is fake, according to state education minister Ranoj Pegu. The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) released the Class 10 or Assam HSLC result 2023 for over 4.2 lakh students today. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will publish the date and time of the Assam HS result 2023 on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

There is a fake news in circulation that HS Final Exam results will be given today. Don’t heed to such fake news. — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023

The Assam Class 12 board exams were held from February 20 to March 20. The tests were given in two shifts, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., then from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students who took the 12th board exams can check their HS results 2023 on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

During the Class 12 exams, some media sources claimed that the Class 12 chemistry paper was allegedly leaked on WhatsApp a day before the exam. Pegu, on the other hand, disagreed the reports of a paper leak.

“The news of the Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours,” Ranoj Pegu said.