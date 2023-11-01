Assam HS Exams Registration Starts Today At ahsec.assam.gov.in; Know How To Register

Representative Image

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will start the registration process for Assam HS Exams 2024 on November 1, 2023.

Students who are eligible to apply for the Assam Class 12 exams 2024, can visit the the official website at, ahsec.assam.gov.in to complete the application process.

According to the timetable, the application window for the Assam HS registration form will be available till November 30, 2023.

The Council has directed the heads of schools to make sure that every student registers and no one is left behind. The Assam Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts from February 20 to March 20, 2024.

The practical exams are scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 15, 2023.

How to register?

Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link activated for the Assam Class 12 exams 2024.

The application window will appear on the screen.

Upload all the required documents in the set specification.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the same for further reference.