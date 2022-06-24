Assam HS 12th results to be out soon on sebaonline.org; learn more

The results of the HS, Class 12 test for 2022 will be released by the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in the next week. "The HS, 12th result 2022 would be declared by June 30, not this week," AHSEC Controller of Exam Pankaj Borthakur informed the media. Once announced, the HS 12th result for 2022 will be accessible on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The HS, Class 12 exam in 2022, which ended on April 12, had around two lakh students appear. The official websites assamresult.in, and assamresult.co.in will have the Class 12 results once they are made public.

To check Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 2022 Results:

Students must visit the official Assam Board website: assamresult.in Candidates must enter their roll number, registration number, and birthdate in order to receive results. After submitting these details the HS, 12th result for 2022 will show up on the screen. Take a printout of the marksheet after downloading it for future use.