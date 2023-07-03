 Assam Horror! Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam Horror! Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River

Assam Horror! Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River

A body of a teen was discovered in the Digaru River in Sonapur sparking a protest in the area. The police have now arrested an accused, an auto-rickshaw operator

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

In a horrifying incident that shocked the residents of Assam, 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and then thrown away in a river by an man. The perpetrator has been arrested by the Assam police for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kamrup district on Sunday.

According to police, the girl had stepped out on June 26, to a nearby shop to recharge her phone and did not return home since then. Later her body was discovered in the Digaru River in Sonapur sparking a protest in the area as they demanded swift action and capital punishment for the culprit. 

The accused has been identified as Bablu Tumung, an autorickshaw driver who reportedly confessed his crime to the Assam police. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Read Also
MP: 13-Year-Old Girl Out To Defecate Raped And Murdered In Shivpuri Hill
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Check Ajit Pawar's Education Qualification

Check Ajit Pawar's Education Qualification

Bihar: Congress Teams Up With State Govt's Decision On Domicile Policy Withdrawal Of Teachers

Bihar: Congress Teams Up With State Govt's Decision On Domicile Policy Withdrawal Of Teachers

Assam Horror! Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River

Assam Horror! Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River

IIT Kharagpur: A Possible Electrical Short Circuit Might Have Caused Blaze Says Fire Department

IIT Kharagpur: A Possible Electrical Short Circuit Might Have Caused Blaze Says Fire Department

Education Centre Australia Launches Open Learning Bharat For Online Courses For Indians

Education Centre Australia Launches Open Learning Bharat For Online Courses For Indians