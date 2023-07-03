Assam Horror! Class 8 Student Raped, Murdered, Body Thrown In River

Representative Image |

In a horrifying incident that shocked the residents of Assam, 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and then thrown away in a river by an man. The perpetrator has been arrested by the Assam police for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kamrup district on Sunday.

According to police, the girl had stepped out on June 26, to a nearby shop to recharge her phone and did not return home since then. Later her body was discovered in the Digaru River in Sonapur sparking a protest in the area as they demanded swift action and capital punishment for the culprit.

The accused has been identified as Bablu Tumung, an autorickshaw driver who reportedly confessed his crime to the Assam police. Further probe into the matter is underway.