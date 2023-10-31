 "Assam Govt To Recruit More Than 12K Youths": CM Himanta Sarma
"Assam Govt To Recruit More Than 12K Youths": CM Himanta Sarma

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Guwahati: Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the state government will recruit more than 12,000 youths under various government departments. He assured that another 10,000 vacancies will be notified soon. The state Assam is committed to ensuring the creation of 1 lakh jobs. The advertisement to fill up these posts came out this morning, he said.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, CM writes, "As per my previous announcement, the Government of Assam has today advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions. Additionally, we have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month."

He asked the interested applicants to apply for these posts.

He also said that the state Health department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies, and the government is planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education department soon.

"Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state", Sarma said.

During the poll campaign in Assam two years ago, the Chief Minister promised to give 1 lakh youths of the state government jobs.

According to Sarma, the state government has already recruited more than 90,000 in various government departments.

Sarma today joined Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gen V.K Singh in a meeting with officials and contractors to review an ongoing National Highway Projects in Assam.

