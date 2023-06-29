 Assam Govt approves Transfer of 538 Teachers Under Mutual Category In Secondary Education
The online portal has played a crucial role in streamlining the transfer process, allowing teachers to apply for mutual transfers both within and between districts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Assam Govt approves Transfer of 538 Teachers | FP photo (Representational Pic)

Assam's education Minister, Ranoj Pegu in a tweet confirmed the transfer orders of 538 Teachers in the state under mutual category in Secondary Education. He tweets, "Transfer orders of 538 Teachers under mutual category in Secondary Education have been issued."

The same can be checked at http://hrmsassam.in portal. We are working on other applications", added the minister.

In addition to the mutual applications, the department is currently processing additional inter and intra-district transfers, as well as single applications from teachers who have completed 10 years of service within a district.

Earlier on June 14, the state's education minister shared a news highlighting the efforts to facilitate smooth and fair transfers. The initiative aims to optimize teacher placements and enhance the overall educational environment in schools across Assam.

His earlier tweet reads," Teacher Transfer: @SchoolEdnAssam has issued transfer orders of 1510 teachers today in 755 pairs of mutual applications through http://hrmsassam.in portal. More inter and intra-district mutual applications are under process. Single applications of teachers who have completed 10 years of service in a district are also in process."

'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC
