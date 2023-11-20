Assam: Government's PG Scholarship Application Now Open, Check Required Documents

Representational Image

Applications for the PG Research Scholarship Scheme 2023 are being accepted by the Assam Directorate of Higher Education. Students who meet the eligibility requirements can apply from November 21 to December 5 via the official website, dheoperations.assam.gov.in/scholarship.

Together with the necessary paperwork, the application copy should be delivered to the institution's head, principal, or registrar. The application form will be examined by the college or university principals, and a hard copy must be submitted by December 11 at the latest, sealed and signed, to the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

Eligibility Criteria

Students should have a strong academic history and should have passed the most recent qualifying exams with at least a 55% grade.

For the academic year 2023–2024, those pursuing an LLM, MPhil, PhD, or postdoctoral research at any accredited university are eligible.

The student needs to be an Assamese citizen.

Students should be in possession of a current bank account, ideally with SBI. The application must be submitted with the details.

The beneficiaries will receive the scholarship money via the DBT system.

Selection will be limited to budgetary allotment and will only be made on the basis of merit.

Applications with inaccurate information, incomplete fields, or inactive account numbers won't be accepted.

Documents Required

Certification from the head of the school the applicant is currently attending, or the registrar

A copy of the admissions receipt or the certificate from the research guide.

final score report for the final qualifying tests.

Candidate signature and photograph.

An Aadhaar card copy.

Before receiving the scholarship, the chosen applicants must sign a bond stating that they will repay the full amount awarded if they stop their research or study during the grant period or break any of the terms and conditions of the award. This requirement was stated by the state education department.

