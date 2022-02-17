Assam government to launch a four-year 'Project Arohan' to hone students' skills

Assam Government will launch a four-year mentorship programme called 'Project Arohan' to provide guidance to students and improve their skills.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Bisawa Sarma met Anita Ranjan, CEO of Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts, and sought cooperation for the project.

"To mentor our students and help them hone their skills, we will launch a four-year mentorship programme called Project Arohan. In this regard, met Anita Ranjan, CEO of Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts, and sought cooperation for the project," said a tweet from Sarma.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:39 PM IST