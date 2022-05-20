Assam government collaborates with IIT Guwahati to establish healthcare innovation institute with 350-bed hospital

Assam government has collaborated with IIT Guwahati to establish the first-of-its-kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-specialty 350-bed hospital.

Assam Chief Minister said in a tweet on Friday that AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research, and the state government has committed Rs 546 crore for the project.

"A momentous day for Assam as we signed an MoU with IIT Guwahati, in presence of Union Education Minister, to establish the first of its kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-specialty 350-bed hospital," the Chief Minister said.

"AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research & innovations at the upcoming institute will enhance India's medical tech industry in the coming years. Our Govt has committed Rs546 crore for the project while IIT-G will contribute the required land and expertise," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the collaboration between the Assam government and IITGuwahati is a first of its kind between a state govt and an academic institute.

"While our medical colleges primarily focus on the clinical aspect, the new institute will focus on tech and research to facilitate innovation in the medical field," he said.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:11 PM IST