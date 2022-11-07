e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam: Failed govt recruitment exam? Himanta Biswa Sarma announces major relief for unsuccessful candidates

Assam: Failed govt recruitment exam? Himanta Biswa Sarma announces major relief for unsuccessful candidates

The state government examinations were held on August 21 and 28 this year. In total, there were 26,442 vacant posts, out of which 13,300 are grade 3 and 13,341 grade 4 posts.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |
Follow us on

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday declared results of the written exam that was held to recruit nearly 11,000 employees in grade 3 jobs in various departments in the state.

While around twice the number of candidates were selected for those vacant posts and will appear for a second round of interviews, the state government has decided to refund the fees paid by the unsuccessful candidates in the exam.

At least 8-10 lakh candidates took the written test for the grade 3 state government posts.

Read Also
In first of a kind initiative, 'Bhumi Pujan' conducted for Assam Skill University
article-image

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will keep the fees of only successful candidates.

"For all those who could not pass the written examination, we will refund the fees they paid to appear in the exam. It will be done through the bank accounts that they used during the fee payment," he added.

The examinations were held on August 21 and 28 this year. In total, there were 26,442 vacant posts, out of which 13,300 are grade 3 and 13,341 grade 4 posts.

The results for grade 4 posts were declared earlier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Edtech in crisis? After Byju's, Polish company Brainly fires employees from India team

Edtech in crisis? After Byju's, Polish company Brainly fires employees from India team

Assam: Failed govt recruitment exam? Himanta Biswa Sarma announces major relief for unsuccessful...

Assam: Failed govt recruitment exam? Himanta Biswa Sarma announces major relief for unsuccessful...

For 'atmanirbhar' solutions, IIT Madras and Cochin Shipyard join hands on maritime startups

For 'atmanirbhar' solutions, IIT Madras and Cochin Shipyard join hands on maritime startups

In first of a kind initiative, 'Bhumi Pujan' conducted for Assam Skill University

In first of a kind initiative, 'Bhumi Pujan' conducted for Assam Skill University

US university researcher finds ways immunotherapy affects Covid-19 outcomes

US university researcher finds ways immunotherapy affects Covid-19 outcomes