e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam CM Himanta Sarma highlights efforts in rationalising Madrasa education

Assam CM Himanta Sarma highlights efforts in rationalising Madrasa education

In the madrasas science and mathematics will be taught, right to education respected and a database of teachers maintained, Sarma said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

Guwahati: Assam police is working with Muslims in the state to rationalise madrasa education following the alleged involvement of Islamic clerics in 'jihadi' activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday.

The state police busted eight modules of terrorist organisations Ansarul Bangla Team and Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent during the just concluded year in which 51 people were arrested and direct involvement of nine Bangladeshis was detected for operating from some private madrasas, the Chief Minister said during an interaction with media persons here.

Read Also
UP: Board to resume recognition process for 8500 unaffiliated Madrasas
article-image

Rationalizing Madrasa education, says CM Himanta Sarma

The police are coordinating with Bengali Muslims who have positive attitude towards education to create a good environment in the madrasas, he said.

In the madrasas science and mathematics will be taught, right to education respected and a database of teachers maintained, he said.

Besides, all teachers who have come from outside Assam to teach in the madrasas must also appear at regular intervals in the nearest police station.

''The police under the directive of Director General of Police B J Mahanta are working with the Muslim community to rationalise Madrasa education. Instead of considering them as enemies, we are making them as stakeholders,'' he said.

Elaborating, he said there are many areas in some districts where there are only Bengali Muslims and they have to be the stakeholders.

RECENT STORIES

Police scrutiny of Madrasa teachers from outside Assam: CM Himanta

Police scrutiny of Madrasa teachers from outside Assam: CM Himanta

Assam CM Himanta Sarma highlights efforts in rationalising Madrasa education

Assam CM Himanta Sarma highlights efforts in rationalising Madrasa education

Shark Tank India Season 2: How many judges went to IITs, IIMs or studied abroad? Learn here

Shark Tank India Season 2: How many judges went to IITs, IIMs or studied abroad? Learn here

USA records highest number of discrimination complaints from schools

USA records highest number of discrimination complaints from schools

Lucknow: School timings changed from 10am to 2pm amid cold wave

Lucknow: School timings changed from 10am to 2pm amid cold wave