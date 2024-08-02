Assam CEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Released: Check Participating Institutions, Documents Required & More

cee.dtecounselling.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) round 2 seat allotment result 2024. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now download the result by visiting the official website, cee.dtecounselling.in. They are required to use their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to access the result.

Candidates are advised to submit their willingness and pay the required fees to confirm their seats by tomorrow, August 3. The reporting for document verification is scheduled from August 2 to 5. Institutes are required to submit the admission report and vacancy list to the DTE office on August 6. The vacancy list after round 2 counselling will be displayed on August 7.

Documents Required for Verification:

Candidates must carry the following documents for Assam CEE counselling 2024:

- Admit card of Assam CEE

- 10th standard qualifying examination admit card or pass certificate

- Four copies of recent passport-size photograph

- Class 10 mark sheet

- Class 12 admit card

- Class 12 mark sheet

- Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC)

- Caste, Category Certificate (if applicable)

- Academic gap Certificate (if applicable)

- Character certificate from the head of the institution last attended

Participating Institutions:

The following institutions are participating in Assam CEE 2024 counselling:

- Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar (240 seats)

- Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat (240 seats)

- Jorhat Engineering College, Jorhat (315 seats)

- Assam Engineering College, Guwahati (420 seats)

- Barak Valley Engineering College, Karimganj (120 seats)

- Golaghat Engineering College, Golaghat (seat intake to be notified)