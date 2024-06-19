Assam CEE Result 2024 OUT At astu.ac.in; direct link

= | Representational image

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced that the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) result for 2024 was declared on June 19, 2024, at 3 PM. The link to the Assam CEE result is available on the official website, astu.ac.in. To check their results, candidates will need to use their application number and password.

The Assam CEE result 2024 is released in the form of a rank card. Candidates can know their total marks, subject-wise scores and the rank obtained in Assam CEE from the rank card. Earlier, the Assam CEE 2024 result was scheduled to be released on June 18, 2024.

Steps to check the Assam CEE 2024 result

1. Visit the ASTU official website at astu.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for Assam CEE result 2024.

3. Log in using your CEE 2024 application number and password.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review the details and download the result for future reference."

The Assam CEE merit list PDF will be released soon by the authorities. Candidates whose names appear in the Assam CEE merit list will be eligible to participate in the Assam CEE counselling. They must take part in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on the Assam CEE results. The schedule for the Assam CEE counselling 2024 will be released online.