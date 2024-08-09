 Assam CEE 2024: Counselling Choice Editing Facility Opens, Round 3 Allotment On August 14
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) initiated the choice-editing process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 counseling on August 9, 2024. Candidates who have registered are now able to access the official website, cee.dtecounselling.in, to modify or change the choices they made earlier for Assam CEE counselling.

According to the schedule, the Assam CEE counseling choice-editing process will conclude on August 11, 2024. It's important to note that the option-editing process for Assam CEE counseling 2024 is a one-time opportunity.

Any requests for changes made after the deadline will not be entertained by the examination authority. The result of the Assam CEE round 3 seat allocation will be published on August 14, 2024.

Seats will be assigned based on the applicant's rank, preferences, category, and seat availability. Applicants whose seats are allotted must confirm their acceptance before the deadline to avoid cancellation.

Applicants who wish to download the Assam CEE round 3 seat allotment result must provide their login credentials, such as their registration number and birthdate.

Assam CEE Counseling 2024: How to edit choices?

The instructions provided enable applicants to modify the choices they have submitted for the Assam CEE counseling in 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE at cee.dtecounselling.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam CEE counseling allotment portal login.

Step 3: Enter the details such as roll number and date of birth and then login.

Step 4: After this, candidates will be allowed to use the online facility to edit/modify their submitted choices.

Step 5: Once the changes are made, the final choices have to be submitted.

