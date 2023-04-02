 Assam CEE 2023 registration process to close tomorrow at astu.ac.in; Click here for direct link
Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will close the registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) tomorrow on April 3, 2023, on the official website at astu.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Assam CEE 2023 registration | Representational pic

Candidates who are interested can check and register themselves for the same before any delays.

Students at NIT, Assam charged for violently beating 2 juniors on campus
Assam CEE 2023 exam Date and Duration

Assam CEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023.

As per the information, the entrance exams timings will be in the morning shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours.

Application Fee:

Applicants who are interested in applying will need to submit an application fee of Rs 1000.

Here's the direct link to apply

Steps to apply for ASSAM CEE 2023

  • Applicants must visit the official website of Assam CEE 2023 at astu.ac.in

  • Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage.

  • Click on login credentials.

  • Fill out the registration form as asked

  • Upload all the relevant documents.

  • Click on submit and pay the application fee.

  • Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

