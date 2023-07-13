Assam: Cabinate Enhances Reservation Quota For OBC Communities In Higher Education From 15% to 27%

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | File

In a significant development, the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) quota for higher education in Assam has been raised from 15% to 27%, according to a tweet by Ranoj Pegu, the Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs in the Assam government. The tweet read as "Today's Cabinet has decided to enhance the reservation quota for OBC Communities in Higher Education (State Universities and Colleges) from 15% to 27%. Besides, Cabinet decided to provide specific reservations to six communities - Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran Matak, Koch Rajbangshi and Tea Tribes with the 27% quota for OBCs.

This decision followed mixed reactions among the public. While some individuals are expressing their satisfaction and considering it a long-awaited step towards rectifying historical imbalances, others are voicing their concerns about the potential inequality it might create in terms of educational opportunities.

One of the tweets quoting Ranoj Pegu's tweet read as "Height of discrimination. Destroying the careers of general category students in a systematic manner."

The move to raise the OBC quota recognizes the need for inclusive education and aims to provide enhanced representation and access to higher education for marginalized communities. By increasing the reservation percentage, the government intends to ensure that students from OBC communities have a fair chance to pursue their academic aspirations and contribute to the development of the state.

Specific Reservations:

Moreover, the decision to provide specific reservations to the Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbangshi, and Tea Tribes communities within the OBC quota is an acknowledgement of their unique socio-cultural identities and the challenges they face. This targeted approach aims to address their specific needs and ensure their representation in higher education institutions.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the impact of these reservations on overall educational opportunities. Some argue that such measures might create a disparity among students, potentially leading to a sense of unfairness among those who do not fall within the identified communities. They emphasize the importance of a level playing field for all students, irrespective of their caste or community.

