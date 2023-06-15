 Assam UG admission 2023 begins; Government Colleges Show A Dip In Numbers
84% applicants who opted govt-aided universities have paid the fees, while govt colleges received fee from a mere 1%. Registration link at Assam Samarth portal

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | Twitter

Ranoj Pegu - Assam education minister said that the application for the college admission into universities of the state is in the process. Following to that, the portal for the higher education departments for UG admissions for the year 2023-24 was launched yesterday by the state minister. The portal names as - assamadmission.samarth.ac.in

This initiative by the Assam State government aims to to enable the universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) through a digital framework for planning, management, deliver and monitoring of services for students, staff and as well as other stakeholder.

Suitable students will be able to have access to start submitting their Assam UG admission application through SAMARTH. This process will start from June 14 and the registration window will remain open till 28th of June. Students can opt for 10 options of UG programmes in colleges, universities in the application.

According to the official data,  84% of the applicants who opted government-aided universities have paid the fees, while the government college received payment from a mere 1%. A total of 9,029 students have completed the application process so far.

As per the data shared by the minister, Gauhati University received the highest number of applications. This also brings us to 2,500 applicants have not paid fees, while 1,200 students have made the payment. The highest number of UG admission applications was received from Kamrup Metro.

