Ashoka University launches the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance

Ashoka University has launched the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance in recognition of the support received over the years from the Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a philanthropist and ‘Big Bull’ of the modern investment era.

With a focus on finance and economy, the school will aim to advance research on inclusive and equitable development. Late Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala was associated with the University from 2016.

The current Department of Economics, its educational programs and the Centre of Economic Data Analysis (CEDA) will become part of the School, which will further expand to build new Centres of Excellence focussed on research in the fields of economics and finance.

The areas of educational programs and research will evolve in due course of time.

