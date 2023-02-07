e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAshoka University launches the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance

Ashoka University launches the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance

The areas of educational programs and research will evolve in due course of time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ashoka University has launched the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance in recognition of the support received over the years from the Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a philanthropist and ‘Big Bull’ of the modern investment era.

With a focus on finance and economy, the school will aim to advance research on inclusive and equitable development. Late Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala was associated with the University from 2016.

The current Department of Economics, its educational programs and the Centre of Economic Data Analysis (CEDA) will become part of the School, which will further expand to build new Centres of Excellence focussed on research in the fields of economics and finance.

The areas of educational programs and research will evolve in due course of time.

The Department of Economics, its educational programs and the Centre for Economic Data Analysis (CEDA) will become part of the School, which will further expand to build new Centres of Excellence focused on research in economics and finance.

Read Also
Centre releases details of vacant posts in KVs, Navodaya schools, central universities, IITs; read...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2023 Results: Not a single female candidate among toppers; Only 1 SC student on the list

JEE Main 2023 Results: Not a single female candidate among toppers; Only 1 SC student on the list

JEE Main Toppers 2023: Leaving Chandrapur behind for 4 years of Kota, Maharashtra boy tastes success...

JEE Main Toppers 2023: Leaving Chandrapur behind for 4 years of Kota, Maharashtra boy tastes success...

Ashoka University launches the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance

Ashoka University launches the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance

JEE Main 2023 Results: 20 toppers score 100 percentile, no female student on ranker list

JEE Main 2023 Results: 20 toppers score 100 percentile, no female student on ranker list

Mumbai: 'Students are not Prisoners'; IIT Bombay group irked to find CCTV cameras in hostel...

Mumbai: 'Students are not Prisoners'; IIT Bombay group irked to find CCTV cameras in hostel...