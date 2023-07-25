Ashoka University Founders Highlight: Research Funding Should Be Promoted In India

In recent years, India has made significant strides in the field of education, witnessing a remarkable increase in educational opportunities and literacy rates. However, to sustain this progress and foster innovation in the education sector, there is an urgent need to promote funding for original research. Investing in research drives academic excellence, improves outcomes, and enhances innovation and development.

The Role of Research Funding

Original research should be the cornerstone of a meaningful education, because it pushes the frontiers of knowledge. When properly funded, research projects can bridge the gap between theory and practice, bringing evidence-based methodologies into play and improving the competitiveness of educational institutions. Ashoka University Founders emphasize the significance of research funding. Vineet Gupta , Co-Founder of Ashoka University says, “Research funding is the cornerstone of educational progress. It paves the way for a dynamic and adaptive education system, where everyone can leverage evidence-based practices to empower students with valuable skills and knowledge while working towards the betterment of society.”

Fuelling Innovation and Creativity

One of the major benefits of increased research funding is its potential to drive innovation and creativity. With adequate financial support, educators and researchers can explore new approaches and implement cutting-edge technologies. Such innovation not only enhances the learning experience but also equips everyone with the skills required to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. By investing in research, the seeds of creativity and ingenuity can be promoted and advanced.

In India, funding for research has been inadequate and unsatisfactory for a long time. Among the BRICS nations, India has one of the poorest GERD/GDP ratios. As per a UNESCO report, gross domestic expenditure on research has remained stagnant at 0.7% of the GDP for many years. Pramath Raj Sinha, Ashoka University’s Chairman of Board of Trustees states, “More funding and investment is required to be allocated towards research. Research funding in India is inadequate given the size and scope of the challenge. This is one of the main reasons why innovations in science and technology are mostly done by the Western nations.”

Israel spends around 4.53% of their GDP on research, followed by 3.45% by Finland, 3.39% by Japan and 3.23% by South Korea. Compared to these countries, India spends only 0.7 to 0.9% of GDP on research. It also ranks low, at 34th position in global spending on R&D.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcc75SYmKfU

Addressing Societal Challenges

India faces numerous societal challenges that directly impact its education system, such as socioeconomic disparities, gender inequality, and access to quality education in rural areas. Research funding provides a platform for scholars to delve deep into various social issues, identify their root causes, and propose sustainable solutions. Additionally, research can highlight the importance of inclusive and equitable learning environments, prompting policymakers to prioritize resources accordingly. Vineet Gupta emphasizes the transformative potential of research in addressing societal challenges. “Research serves as a powerful tool to bring about positive social change. It empowers researchers to advocate for policies that ensure equal access to quality education, supporting enthusiasts and changemakers in the pursuit of knowledge.”

In the realm of education, the divide between academic research and classroom practice can be substantial. Effective research funding facilitates collaboration between researchers, educators, and policymakers, enabling them to work together towards common goals. A strong research foundation creates a seamless flow of ideas from the research labs to the academic settings. The 2013 Bharat Ratna awardee C.N.R Rao said, “The quality and quantity of Indian research publications is inadequate. Adequate research funding will have a direct impact on quality research work.”

Promoting research funding in India is not merely an investment in the future of education; it is an investment in the future of the nation itself. The Government of India realized its significance and implemented the National Education Policy 2020, which recommends the establishment of the National Research Foundation (NRF) that will enable a grant system for R&D in higher education institutions. Ashoka University Founders believe that research funding is the key to unlocking the door to progress in education. India can strengthen its position as a global leader in education and research and prepare its youth for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)