As UP goes into third phase of polling, read what students have to say about the reforms needed in state's education system

As the largest state in India sees its third phase of polling today, the battle between the incumbent and predecessor has taken Uttar Pradesh by storm. While a wide range of issues has gained coverage across news media, students in UP feel Education has been sidelined as an area where resources should be focused upon.

"The corruption is so bad in the state that paper leaks have become the norm rather than being one-off instances. The highest bidders always get their way by gaming the system while people like us are still running behind vacancies in government departments," said Aariz Khan, a resident of Gorakhpur who is pursuing his Diploma in Elementary Education. "Most people in UP still focus on traditional career paths like Engineering, Medical, etc. but lack the skills required to be efficient at it. Other career opportunities are frowned upon because of the supposed lack of status it provides and that is something the new government should aim to change with policies that focus on providing resources to Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences institutions while also having public campaigns that work on curbing the stigma," added Khan who also hoped for changes in the Reservation policy in UP.

Mohammad Arshad, a graduate in B.Tech Computer Science from Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh wants better technical training for faculty members across the State and hopes to see specific policies that address not only the skillset of the professors but also an increase in their ratio compared to the students. "UP is one of the largest states in India in terms of area and population. The potential is huge but we don't know how to utilise it. Not everybody can end up in the informal sector," said Arshad who wants to see sustainable skill programmes which involve public-private partnerships in schools and colleges across the state.

According to first-time voter Aaryansh Vaish, who is pursuing his Bachelor's in Applied Statistics and Data Analytics, there are a variety of issues at hand that need to be focused upon apart from Education. "Our infrastructure and logistics system is broken. We need Electricity and Housing to be provided as basic amenities so that people can put their skills at work efficiently without worrying about not having a roof over their head," said Aaryansh, who sees the National Education Policy (NEP) to be beneficial for the students but hasn't seen any framework by politicians which talks about implementing it. Others like Hardik Jaimini felt that because he comes from a privileged background, his concerns probably won't be relatable to many who come from underprivileged sections of the society. "I think an Internet-driven education policy is the need of the hour, especially during Covid but then the millions of teachers and students who still rely on traditional modes of teaching won't be able to adapt to that easily. Apart from that, due to the pandemic, we have seen many out of school children whose parents think it's not worth it anymore to send them back which is a whole another crisis at hand especially in UP, " Hardik told Free Press Journal while also stating that because students don't make up a huge chunk of the vote bank in UP, leaders have skipped talking about it. "I feel Infrastructure, Red Tape, etc. are also key areas where the government needs to work on," stated Hardik who voted in the UP election based on who can cause the "least harm" to the state.

Two key election states in 2022, Punjab and UP, might not be sharing borders but share concerns that are at the heart of every student and other residents. What remains to be seen is if their voices will be heard soon or the concerns pile up by the next election year.

ALSO READ Two students killed, several injured as school buses collide in Uttar Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:05 PM IST