As tensions over Ukraine escalate, Indian students are returning home

In the midst of rising tensions in Ukraine, Indian students have begun to return home.

Astha Sindha, who recently returned from Ukraine,"I am happy to be back home as my parents were really stressed. I used to stay and study in the western part of Ukraine, which is deemed to be safe as of now." "The Indian Embassy is very prompt in assisting students, be it via e-mails or calls. They had issued the advisory thrice for us to leave the country temporarily," she said.

Father of Astha, Arvind, said, "As parents, we were very concerned for our daughter's safety. The Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs helped us get the air-fares reduced from about Rs one lakh to Rs 50,000 and taking the benefit my daughter came back home."

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had already asked its citizens, notably students, to leave temporarily due to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.



The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of planning for the invasion. But Moscow continues to deny such claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:56 AM IST