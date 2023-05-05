As CBSE Class 10, 12 results near, board organises skill modules on bakery, Kashmiri embroidery

Representational image |

New Delhi: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to the announce class 10, 12 results soon at cbseresults.nic.in, the expectation is that the announcement will happen in May 2023 itself.

As the D-day nears, CBSE has announced various webinars starting May 1, 2023 on modules ranging from food preservation, mass media, bakery, khadi, block printing, mask making, Kashmiri embroidery, and more, which will be broadcasted on the CBSE YouTube channel till May 19.

Though the classes would be optional, students can attend the same for 10-15 hours. The aim of these sessions is to provide tertiary level exposure to students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results; how to check

Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 results link.

Enter roll number, registration, name as login info.

CBSE results will appear.

Download and print it out for future.