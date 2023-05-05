 As CBSE Class 10, 12 results near, board organises skill modules on bakery, Kashmiri embroidery
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAs CBSE Class 10, 12 results near, board organises skill modules on bakery, Kashmiri embroidery

As CBSE Class 10, 12 results near, board organises skill modules on bakery, Kashmiri embroidery

Though the classes would be optional, students can attend the same for 10-15 hours.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to the announce class 10, 12 results soon at cbseresults.nic.in, the expectation is that the announcement will happen in May 2023 itself.

As the D-day nears, CBSE has announced various webinars starting May 1, 2023 on modules ranging from food preservation, mass media, bakery, khadi, block printing, mask making, Kashmiri embroidery, and more, which will be broadcasted on the CBSE YouTube channel till May 19.

Though the classes would be optional, students can attend the same for 10-15 hours. The aim of these sessions is to provide tertiary level exposure to students.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results; how to check

  • Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

  • Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 results link.

  • Enter roll number, registration, name as login info.

  • CBSE results will appear.

  • Download and print it out for future.

Read Also
CBSE Board 2023: Over 38 lakh students await class 10, 12 results at cbse.gov.in; last five years'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

As CBSE Class 10, 12 results near, board organises skill modules on bakery, Kashmiri embroidery

As CBSE Class 10, 12 results near, board organises skill modules on bakery, Kashmiri embroidery

VCs bat for a better edtech space in India amid ED raids on Byju's

VCs bat for a better edtech space in India amid ED raids on Byju's

Maharashtra: Will all schools get same uniform? Here's what govt is planning

Maharashtra: Will all schools get same uniform? Here's what govt is planning

'I am not crying, you are,' video of wheelchair-bound father's dance with daughter at school goes...

'I am not crying, you are,' video of wheelchair-bound father's dance with daughter at school goes...

West Bengal: Visva-Bharati apprehensive of violence during protest over Amartya Sen land issue

West Bengal: Visva-Bharati apprehensive of violence during protest over Amartya Sen land issue