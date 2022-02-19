Arvind kejriwal inaugurates 12,430 smart classrooms in 240 govt schools

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated 12,430 new smart classrooms in 240 government schools at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajokri.



"Education revolution is coming in Delhi. So many good results have come. The results of government schools are faring better than private schools. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi," said Kejriwal while inaugurating the smart classrooms.



Speaking at the event, he said, "Delhi government has built a total of 7,000 classrooms in the last seven years. All the state as well as Central governments combined could not set up 20,000 classrooms in this period," adding that it was the dream of B.R. Ambedkar that every student receives the best education.



"Unfortunately, even after 75 years of independence, his (Ambedkar's) dream couldn't come true in other states. I am happy that his dreams have started coming true at least in Delhi," the Chief Minister said.



"If any government of the country wants to make a good education system, we will give Manish Sisodia ji on loan for a few days," Kejriwal added.



Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, and Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also present on the occasion.



The specialities of the new smart classrooms include designer desks in classrooms, libraries, multipurpose halls for the conduct of events.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:54 PM IST