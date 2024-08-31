Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Extends GDMO Application Deadline To September 1; Apply Now 55 Vacant Posts!

APPSC |

The application deadline for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's (APPSC) recruitment process has been extended. According to the new deadline, the candidates will be able to register for the exam until September 1, 2024.

The application link is available for the public on the APPSC's official website at appsc.gov.in.

The previous application deadline was August 29, 2024. This recruitment exam is being conducted in order to fill various positions for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). A total of 55 posts are vacant, according to the official website.

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 200 for candidates in other categories and Rs. 150 only for APST candidates.

"The applicants are advised to submit only one single application. However, if, due to any unavoidable situation, he/she submits another/multiple applications, the application with the highest Registration ID (RID) will be accepted by the Commission. Therefore, the highest RID application should be complete in all respects. The fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID," the official notification read.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website,

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Attach the needed files.

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

"The eligible candidate will have to appear in a written examination (objective type) in the following subjects, followed by Viva-Voce, to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Health Services Rules-2000 and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Department of Health and Family Welfare Notification vide No. MEST-2004/185 dated 29th March, 2010." it added.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.