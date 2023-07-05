Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates Announced; Registration From July 7

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Arunachal Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling dates 2023 have been released by the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar. According to the schedule, the online registration and uploading of documents will begin on July 7. Candidates can apply for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 at apdhte.nic.in.

The last date to register is July 18. Candidates will be able to fill and lock choices between July 28 and August 7. The seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be declared on August 9.

“The candidates are advised to keep all their original (including xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready for production/verification as and when required,” the directorate said in an official notice.

The directorate informed that candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will be required to the medical board for their medical examination and confirmation of their PwD status for admissions. The date and time will be notified later.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling Events

July 7 to July 18, 2023 - Registrations and Uploading of Documents

July 26, 2023 - Release of List of Eligible Candidates Registered

July 28 to August 7, 20223 - Filling Up and Locking of Choices By Candidates

August 9, 2023 - Release of First Round Seat Allotment

August 9 to 14, 2023- Physical Reporting in Respective Directorates

August 17, 2023- Release of Second Round Seat Allotment

August 18 to 22, 2023 - Physical Reporting in Respective Directorates

August 24, 2023 - Withdrawal of Seat (if any)

Check official notice here

