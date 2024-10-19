 Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 140 Vacancies Till November 10

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 35 on November 10, 2024, the deadline for receiving applications.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Recruitment 2024 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

For the Combined Competitive Examination 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is accepting online applications from qualified applicants. Until November 10, 2024, eligible applicants may register for the exam on the official website, appsc.gov.in. There are 140 positions that the Commission has announced.

December 15, 2024, is the date of the CCE (Prelims) 2024.

Application fees

Candidates belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) will need to pay an application fee of Rs 150, while candidates from other categories must pay Rs 200.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have graduated from any of the UGC-accredited universities in order to apply for the exam.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 35 on November 10, 2024, the deadline for receiving applications.

How to apply?

-Go to appsc.gov.in, the official website.
-Click the application link for APPSC CCE 2024 on the homepage.
-Proceed after completing Step 1 of the OTR registration.

Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
article-image

-Log in, choose the post, complete the form, pay the required amount, and submit.
-Get a copy by downloading it, then print it out for your records.

Screening process

The APPSCCE-2024 will consist of two stages, as follows:

-Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) to select candidates for Main
Examination and;

-The Main Exam (Written and Interview) for Selection of Candidates for Various Services and positions within the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The official notice also stated that this exam is solely intended to function as a screening test. Candidates who qualify for the Main Examination will not have their Preliminary Examination marks counted towards their final Order of Merit.

