 Arunachal Pradesh: A 50-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting And Raping Students
Based on an FIR lodged by a parent, police nabbed the accused teacher and the principal on Sunday, Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Unsplash

Itanagar: A 50-year-old teacher of a private school in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting and raping several students, police said.

The principal of the school in Hapoli area was also nabbed for not taking any action despite having knowledge of the crime, a senior police officer said.

Based on an FIR lodged by a parent, police nabbed the accused teacher and the principal on Sunday, Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said.

The accused has allegedly raped at least two-three students of classes 5 and 6, he said.

A case has been registered with the women police station at Hapoli under POSCO Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

In November last year, a hostel warden of a school in Shi-Yomi district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six boys and 15 girls, six of who were raped.

