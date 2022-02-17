Around 50 students from Chattisgarh trapped in Ukraine

Around 50 students from Chhattisgarh reported being trapped in Ukraine due to ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia. Two brothers of Marwahi District of Chhattisgarh who recently safely returned from Ukraine, shared their feeling to local media and said, the tension between both countries continuously escalated and reached the melting point.

A student of Bogmolate National Medical University of Kiev Salil Roy while interacting with the local media said, the situation is quite tense there. I booked a ticket for myself and my brother just after we received information from the Indian Embassy. Despite the flight ticket prices soaring, he and his brother managed to get a ticket and safely returned to Bilaspur.

He further said, anytime war will break between both the countries. It led to the trapping of several students from India. Around 50 students from Chhattisgarh got trapped in Ukraine making attempts for safe return.

It has been informed that flight ticket prices have touched the mark of Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000. As the chaos and tension is continuously mounting in the country the Indian students trapped in the country were highly worried.

Rajyasabha MP Vivek Tankha has written a letter to the Indian foreign affairs ministry to intervene and ensure speedy rescue of the trapped Indian students from Ukraine.

ALSO READ Fourth Edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards presented by The CSR Journal on 20 February 2022...

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:47 PM IST