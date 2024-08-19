Arnav Lath, one of the IB Toppers, Overcame Uncertainties Of Moving To A New Country To Achieve An Almost Perfect Score

Arnav Lath, JBCN International School Oshiwara |

Arnav Lath, who never lived in India before coming to the country from Poland to pursue the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) at the JBCN International School in Mumbai's Oshiwara, achieved a near perfect score of 44 out of 45.

While both of Arnav’s parents were born and brought up in Mumbai, Arnav stayed in Poland almost all his life. Arnav chose India because his parents had lived here earlier. “Moreover, I stayed with my grandmother, so for me it was like a home away from home” he said.

“When I first came to Mumbai, I was overwhelmed. Especially with the crowd. But eventually everything settled down as I had immense support and understanding from my family and teachers,” Arnav said.

Arnav's parents, Akanksha and Amit Lath, said their decision to send him to India was a “big one”, but supportive school staff helped make things easier for them. “The school administration fulfilled the role we had hoped for, that was to make sure Arnav was fully supported,” they said.

Arnav said his parents' support also helped him in achieving academic success. “They did not just let me study at my own pace, but also let me study what I wanted to and helped me whenever I was stuck,” he said, adding, “my teachers were consistent in providing me support with academics as well as adjusting to the new environment. I am really thankful for all their dedication.”

According to Neha Kawatra, Head of Math Department, Arnav is a learner she will “always remember”. She said that Arnav’s “determination and hard work” showed everyone that anything is possible.

Stephen James Tumpane, Principal of JBCN International School, Oshiwara, said, "We are thrilled to see Arnav's hard work and determination culminate in such an outstanding achievement. His journey is a powerful testament to the supportive and nurturing environment we strive to create at JBCN International School Oshiwara.”

Overcoming the challenges of moving to a different country, Arnav did not only manage to excel academically, but was good at extra-curricular activities as well. Over the period of two years, aparting from scoring 44/45, he was also awarded the second place globally in the Bombay Stock Exchange International Finance Olympiad. He was also the founder of the Sports Club and President at Interact Club (Rotary’s club for young people) at the school.