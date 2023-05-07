Army officer turned IAS shares appointment letter on twitter

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), Amol Awate | Twitter @AmolAwate79

Amol Awate, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the Indian Army who chose to pursue a career in civil services is full of inspiration.

The former Indian Army officer cracked the UPSC CSE 2021 exam with an All India Rank of 678 in his first attempt itself.

Lt. Colonel, Awate served in the Indian Army for 20 years where he was part of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) since 2008. During his tenure with RR he was also part of the counter-insurgency operations in J&K besides the Northeastern states.

The Army Veteran, who joined the Civil Services at the age of 41, is a complete team player and believes in “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team”, according to the India today.

While the retired Army officer received his appointment letter recently, he shared on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The Army Veteran on twitter writes, "Finally, got this to reaffirm my belief that - “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

The appointment letter was handed over to him by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training.

The Ministry is the coordinating agency of the Central Government in personnel matters specially issues concerning recruitment, training, career development, staff welfare as well as the post retirement dispensation.

After seeing the twitter post of the IAS one user questioned, "Level pay 10. Is 20 years Military service not counted to give seniority for few years in civil ?"

To which the IAS officer responded, "Will process my case once, I go to my parent cadre ( Gujarat)."