Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir signs an agreement on 'financial sustainability'

On Tuesday, the Army's Chinar Corps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF) for "financial sustainability" of its five schools in Kashmir.

These include four Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Baraub, Dawar, Balapur, and Behibagh in Kupwara, Shopian and Kulgam districts, and the Army Goodwill Public School (AGPS) Pahalgam in Kashmir. The event was presided over by Lt. Gen D.P. Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps along with Punit Balan and Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation.IBF, a welfare foundation is active in avariety of philanthropic work across India.

"The foundation under Punit Balan has vast experience of social work in the fields of education, health and sports, which will contribute immensely in improving the quality of education as well as the self-sustainability of these schools in future," the Army said.

"In addition, the Foundation had built a new infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for Specially-abled children of Baramulla. This year, the MoU focuses on the four Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) and Army Goodwill Public School (AGPS) and will entail financial support of Rs. 3,28,00,000 per year for the next five years," it added.

Earlier in 2021, the Chinar Corps had signed a similar MoU with IBF for financial sustainability of five AGSs of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam and Hajinan in Baramulla and Kupwara districts for five years. Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir, which educates more than 10,000 students each year. Over one lakh students have passed out from these esteemed institutions.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:33 PM IST